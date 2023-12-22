Electra Stumps debut in BBL: Watch how they work; will IPL 2024 get them?

Australia has added another innovation to Twenty20 cricket with the introduction of the ‘Electra Stumps’ that made their debut in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday (December 22).

The Electra Stumps were first introduced in October in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, they made their entry to the men’s game for the game between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

Ahead of the game, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was seen explaining the features of Electra Stumps to ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. In a video shared on X (Twitter) by the official account of BBL, Waugh says “What a Christmas present this has been”.

“Very exciting and great for the spectators. They see all the colours,” adds Waugh.

During the game, Electra Stumps will have five different displays with multiple colours.

The five different displays will happen when a batter is out, a four is scored, a six is hit, when a bowler bowls a no-ball, and finally between the overs.

After explaining how the Electra Stumps work, Waugh termed the innovation as “unreal”.

Cricket Australia has been bringing in new technology to cricket and it introduced the LED Zing bails in 2012 for BBL. They were invented in Australia and now are part of every international cricket match and franchise Twenty20 games around the globe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the Zings Patented Electronic Cricket Wicket System in 2021. And, in 2014, it was used for the first time in an ICC event – Under-19 World Cup.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) introduced the Zings for the first time in 2016. Since then, they have been a part of the league.

Will we see IPL 2024 also going the BBL way and introducing Electra Stumps? Let us wait and watch.

Electra Stumps: Here is how they work

Dismissal: Flashing red and then fire

Fours: Colour shift

Sixes: Colour scrolling

No-ball: Red and white scrolling

Between overs: Purple and blue scrolling