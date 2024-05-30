Drop-in pitch for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: All you need to know

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the India versus Pakistan blockbuster clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US on June 9. Along with players on both sides, the wicket – a drop-in pitch, will also be under the spotlight in New York on that big day.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be the venue for the India versus Pakistan contest and it is the first-ever modular cricket stadium. It has a capacity of 34,000, and the work on the project in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, 48 kilometres east of Manhattan, started in January.

Though a world first for cricket, modular stadiums are used regularly in other sports, including Formula 1, Golf, and the Olympic Games providing fans with every facility they would expect at a global sporting event.

For the T20 World Cup, drop-in pitches prepared in Australia were transported to the US.

Earlier this month, on May 1, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that drop-in pitches arrived at the stadium in New York, which will host eight T20 World Cup matches with India playing three.

What is a drop-in pitch?

A drop-in pitch is prepared somewhere else from the actual stadium and ‘dropped’ in just months or days before the matches. The concept of drop-in pitches began in Australia and mostly used at multi-purpose venues that host not only cricket but other sports as well.

Drop-in pitches have been used at the Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia and other stadiums in New Zealand including Eden Park in Auckland.

It was in 2003 that a drop-in pitch was used for the first time in a Test match, at Marrara Stadium (TIO Stadium) in Darwin as Australia hosted Bangladesh.

Such pitches were used for the first time during the Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket in the 1970s.

Why drop-in pitches are used for T20 World Cup 2024

According to the ICC, it has to opt for drop-in pitches since the climate in New York was not ideal to prepare traditional wickets within the timeframe for the T20 World Cup.

“Obviously, we’ve had to use drop-in pitches because the climate in New York isn't conducive to growing pitches within the timeframe we needed. You know, the harsh winter there wouldn't have enabled pitches to be prepared. But in Florida, as we’ve seen, the conditions have been outstanding and perfect for the project that we've undertaken,” ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley was quoted as saying in Cricbuzz.