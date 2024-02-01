Did Mayank Agarwal consume bleach instead of water?

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal returned home to Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 31) after completely recovering from a health scare in Agartala after a Ranji Trophy match.



Mayank was admitted to a hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after drinking a liquid, which he thought was water, onboard an IndiGo Airlines flight to New Delhi.

After boarding the flight, Mayanka had consumed liquid from a bottle that was tucked in the front seat pocket. He immediately vomited the liquid after feeling a burning sensation in his mouth.

On Thursday (February 1), a source in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) told The Federal that Mayank had “probably consumed bleach”.

“Mayank, after boarding the flight, opened the bottle and drank the liquid thinking it was water. However, it was probably bleach, which was left behind by the persons who had cleaned the aircraft before take-off,” the source said.

Mayank is fine

The source informed that Mayank is absolutely fine and will be available for Karnataka’s future matches in the Ranji Trophy. However, he won’t be playing in the team’s next game against Railways from tomorrow (February 2) in Surat.

Mayank had led Karnataka to a 29-run win over Tripura in Agartala. In his absence, vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to lead the side against Railways.

On Wednesday, Mayank tweeted pictures from the hospital bed and said he was feeling better. “I am feeling better now. Gearing to come back. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!” Mayank posted on X (Twitter).

Earlier, on Wednesday, Karnataka team’s manager Ramesh Rao told the media in Agartala that Mayank’s family will decide on further treatment after reaching Bengaluru.

"We are thankful to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge.

Police complaint filed

"We thought Mayank will require at least two or a day's stay in the hospital but the doctors and nurses have made it within 24 hours," he added.

The 32-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, later filed a police complaint alleging foul play. He will miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy clash against Railways.

"We don’t want to speak about the past. Mayank is fit to board the flight. We are going to Bangaluru and his family will decide on the further course of treatment," Rao said when asked whether Agarwal would take any legal action against IndiGo.