Dhoni will bat higher up the order only if game is on the line: Clarke

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Calls for Mahendra Singh Dhoni batting higher up the order have grown after his whirlwind effort against Delhi Capitals but Michael Clarke feels the former Chennai Super Kings captain will continue to bat at no.8 and will only promote himself if the game "is on the line".

Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls at number eight did not prove to be enough but his loyal fans believe the outcome would have been different had he batted higher up the order.

Clarke, who like Dhoni is a World Cup-winning captain, said the Indian legend will continue to perform the finisher's role.

"I don't think he will. I think he'll stay where he is. I think every MS Dhoni fan wants to see him as high up the order as possible. We've all said throughout his career, he should open the batting," Clarke told Star Sports.

"But look, he’s at a stage of his career where he’s down from the captaincy. I don’t think he’ll come up the order. I think if there’s a game on the line and he needs to go up the order because it’s what’s best for the team, I’m sure he will." Dhoni's cameo against the Delhi Capitals included a thundering six over extra-cover before he unleashed a one handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over.

The 42-year-old, who last played for India in 2019, had undergone a knee surgery last year.

"...just because he’s hitting the ball so well, I don’t think you’ll see him batting in the top five or top six. I think he’s a genius at the dance. He’s probably the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So, I think they’ll continue to utilize him in that role," said Clarke.

Steve Smith, who has also captained Australia, said Dhoni at higher than number eight could benefit CSK.

"Let’s get him up the order. I think he did not miss the middle of the bat tonight. That was just incredible to witness. I think Jadeja, throughout the other end, was actually struggling to find the middle.

"They bowled really well to him but MS got there on strike. Obviously, in his first ball to the boundary and then from there, he just barely missed the middle of the bat. It was great to watch and I think the fans want to see him getting up the order and keep doing it more often,” said Smith. PTI

