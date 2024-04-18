Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024, CSK add Richard Gleeson to squad
Gleeson has represented England in six T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2024 due to an injury, it was announced on Thursday (April 18) by the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In March, Conway had injured his thumb during New Zealand's T20I series against Australia.
Left-handed Conway, who represented CSK over the course of the last two IPL seasons and opened the batting, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.
CSK have added paceman Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Gleeson has represented England in six T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
The 36-year-old Gleeson had a dream T20I debut in July 2022 against India in Birmingham as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and finished with match figures of 3/15 in 4 overs including one maiden.