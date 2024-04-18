Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024, CSK add Richard Gleeson to squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2024 due to an injury, it was announced on Thursday (April 18) by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In March, Conway had injured his thumb during New Zealand's T20I series against Australia.

Left-handed Conway, who represented CSK over the course of the last two IPL seasons and opened the batting, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.

