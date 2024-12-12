DDCA elections: It's incumbent Rohan Jaitely versus Kirti Azad

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) It will be a two-way fight between incumbent Arun Jaitley and former India cricketer Kirti Azad for the president's post in the three-day DDCA elections beginning here on Friday.

The results will be declared on December 16. The Jaitley-led panel holds significant clout among the 3748 members likely to vote in the elections.

Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning India team and sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, is confident of change in Delhi & District Cricket Association, which is not the best governed BCCI affiliated state unit in the country.

The 65-year-old has levelled massive corruption allegations against the current dispensation ahead of the elections.

"A change is constant. If there is no change there is nothing in life. I am confident. There is an undercurrent. People want change and that change is going to come," Azad told PTI.

However, an office bearer of the existing dispensation said Jaitley's panel will win the elections easily.

"As far as we see it, it is a no contest. Rohan-led panel will win easily," he said.

For the vice-president's position, there is a three-way battle between Rakesh Kumar Bansal, Shikha Kumar and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

Interestingly, two out of the four contesting candidates for the secretary share the same name -- Sanjay Bhardwaj -- who will be up against former secretary Vinod Tihara and Ashok Sharma.

Three candidates are in the race to become treasurer, including Gurpreet Sareen, Harish Singla and Rajan Goel. For joint secretary's post, the fight will be between Amit Grover, Kamal Chopra and Karnail Singh.

As many as 25 candidates are in the fray to become DDCA directors. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)