CSK vs RCB tickets: Online sales begin for IPL 2024 opener in Chennai

The ticket sales for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) game in Chennai in the IPL 2024 opener has begun today (March 18), CSK franchise announced on social media.

IPL 2024 opening game will be held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see CSK captain M S Dhoni, who will return to cricket action after 10 months. Dhoni, who plays only in the IPL, had last led CSK to title triumph in IPL 2023. Last year, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in a thrilling last-ball finish in Ahmedabad.

Sharing the news of CSK vs RCB ticket sales, the Chennai franchise posted on its X (Twitter) handle on Monday morning, "THE TIME IS NOW! Get your tickets now for the IPL 2024 Opener! Click the Link Below!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu (sic)."

One needs to visit CSK's official website to book IPL 2024 match tickets.

The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 17 days (March 22 to April 7). The full fixtures are likely to be released soon as the BCCI was waiting for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 schedule to be announced. The election dates were released on Saturday (March 16).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also made it clear that IPL 2024 would not be shifted out of India due to general elections.

As per the schedule, CSK will play their first two games in IPL 2024 at home. After facing RCB on March 22, they host GT on March 26. Then, they travel to Visakhapatnam to play Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 31 followed by a contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 5.