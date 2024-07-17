CSK to open Super Kings Academy in Sydney, coaching programme from September

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will open its Super Kings Academy in Sydney, Australia, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Tuesday (July 16).



“Chennai Super Kings have always shared a special bond with Australia, from Michael Hussey and Matthew Hayden to Shane Watson and many more. The association is set to take a new dimension with the launch of Super Kings Academy in Sydney,” CSK announced on their website.

This will be the Super Kings Academy’s third international destination following centres in USA (Dallas) and UK (Reading) apart from India.

The Super Kings Academy in Sydney will be located at Cricket Central, 161, Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park.

It will be a state-of-the-art centre with facilities to train outdoor and indoor throughout the year. Cricket coaching for boys and girls will begin in September.

KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said, “We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008.”

He added, “Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country.

“Geographical boundaries are shrinking rapidly in cricket over the last few years. With presence in India, USA, UK and now Australia, we have the opportunity to develop the next generation of cricketers through our world class facilities, strong coaching curriculum, exchange programmes and more.”

Anand Karuppiah, Director, Echelon Sports Management, the franchise partner of Super Kings Academy in Sydney, said: “We are excited to collaborate and bring Super Kings Academy to Australia. Cricket is a common thread between India and Australia. Sydney is a city with rich cricketing history and land of cricket loving multicultural society. We will do our bit to assist the young talents to fulfil their aspirations and dreams by providing the academy in Sydney.

“The upcoming cricketers from this region will benefit from the access to Super Kings coaching methodologies and potential exchange opportunities with other Super Kings Academy centres in India, UK and USA.”

Super Kings Academy is a coaching centre for boys and girls with state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert coaching.

It was launched in April 2022, and the academy is currently operational in Chennai (Thoraipakkam, Guru Nanak College in Velachery and Sri Ramachandra Medical College Porur), Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Trichy, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Karaikudi in India apart from international centres in Reading (United Kingdom), Dallas (USA) and now Sydney (Australia).