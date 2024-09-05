Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is now a BJP member

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the party’s nationwide membership drive.

His wife Rivaba is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North Assembly constituency in Gujarat. She shared pictures of their BJP membership cards on her Instagram account.

The BJP on September 2 launched a nationwide membership drive at its Delhi headquarters in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases. The current one will go on till September 25. Another drive will be conducted from October 1 to October 15.