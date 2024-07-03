‘Coming home’: Special flight with T20 WC champs takes off from Barbados

After being stranded in Bridgetown for three days due to a Category-4 hurricane, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight on Wednesday (July 3).

The Air India special chartered flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — took off from the Grantley Adams International Airport around 4.50 am local time (2.20 pm IST) on Wednesday and will land in Delhi around 6.20 am (IST) on Thursday.

Flight arranged by BCCI

“Coming home,” posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy along with teammate Suryakumar Yadav in the aircraft before it took off.

Teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a photo on X.

The Indian squad, its support staff, the players’ families, and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent. The flight has been arranged by the BCCI.

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.