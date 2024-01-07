Cheteshwar Pujara hits record double century in Ranji Trophy after Test snub

Batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara, ignored for the two-Test series against South Africa, cracked an unbeaten double century (243 off 356 balls with 30 fours) as defending champions Saurashtra made a mockery of the Jharkhand bowling attack to score 578/4 declared on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy opening round Group A match in Rajkot on Sunday (January 7).

Pujara was 157 not out at stumps on Day 2 and completed his double hundred on Day 3. This was his record-equalling 17th double ton in first-class cricket. The knock has come ahead of India's Test team selection for the home series against England.

This was Pujara's eighth double century in Ranji Trophy.

With his 243-run knock, Pujara now moved to joint-fouth in the list of batters with the most double centuries in first-class cricket. The list is headed by Don Bradman with 37 double tons, followed by Wally Hammond (36), Patsy Hendren (22), Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash (Both on 17).

Also, Pujara is fourth among Indian batters with the most runs (19,812 runs) in first-class cricket. He went past VVS Laxman (19,730). Pujara is now behind Sunil Gavaskar (25,834 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), and Rahul Dravid (23,794).

Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten 104 as the team took a mammoth 436-run lead. Harvik Desai made 85 and Sheldon Jackson 54.

Earlier, Saurashtra had bundled out Jharkhand for a paltry 142 on the opening day with Chirag Jani taking his maiden five-for in First-Class cricket.

