Champions Trophy | PCB to BCCI: Give Indian govt's 'written proof' of declining permission to play in Pakistan

Karachi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's Champions Trophy citing a travel ban on security grounds, a PCB source has said.

The host Board also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the tournament is scheduled in February-March.

While the ICC annual conference will be held in Colombo on July 19 doesn't have any discussion on 'Hybrid Model' about India playing their games in the UAE on its agenda, the global body as usual has earmarked additional fund in case it becomes a two-country tournament.

"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with organizing committee told PTI.

"It is a fact that the we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.

The BCCI has always steadfastly maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is completely a government call and even the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, which was hosted by PCB witnessed India playing all its games in Sri Lanka based on 'Hybrid Model'.

The PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC where all of India's games including a possible semi-final and final has been scheduled in Lahore. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled on March 1.

The tournament will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day – March 10 – in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any exigency plan.

"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," the source confirmed. PTI KHS KHS KHS

