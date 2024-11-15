Champions Trophy | ICC puts PCB's PoK tour on hold after BCCI's objection

The ICC on Friday (November 15) put on hold Champions Trophy tour of disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following BCCI’s strong objection to the PCB's move.

The tournament, last held in 2017, is already in a limbo after BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB has also rejected the proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ with India playing their matches in Dubai. The schedule for the tournament has also been put on hold and the latest controversy could only make things complex and worse.



Also read: Champions Trophy | Pakistan may pull out of event after India's refusal to travel: Report

Jay Shah flays PCB move

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday spoke to the ICC top brass and condemned the PCB for the PoK move.

“The BCCI secretary called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to PoK,” a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI, pleading anonymity.

The 'Trophy Tour' is a part of the global body's promotional exercise with multiple city visits as per discussions with the host country.

PCB takes to social media

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) without prior knowledge of all stakeholders announced on its official social media handle about taking the Trophy to Skardu, Murree, Hunza that fall under the disputed territory.

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” PCB tweeted.





Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

When an ICC Board Member was contacted, he told PTI: “The discussions on Trophy tour is still on. I am not aware if PCB had kept everyone in loop about the four cities mentioned but if not then it was certainly not the right thing to do. I don't think ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region.”



Also read: Champions Trophy: Team India won't travel to Pakistan, BCCI tells ICC

No bilateral series for years

Deteriorating political ties have meant the arch rivals have not played a bilateral cricket series for over a decade -- squaring off only in ICC multi-nation events. India last toured Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008.

Pakistan visited India for last year's ODI World Cup and the PCB had expected the gesture to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is slated to be played across three venues -- Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi -- from February 19 to March 9 next year.

(With agency inputs)