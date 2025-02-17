Champions Trophy 2025: Absence of Indian flag in Karachi stadium sparks row

A controversy has risen just before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy with an unconfirmed video on social media showing the absence of the Indian flag among the flags of the participating nations at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

The video, shared by an independent handle on social media platform X, soon became viral. It showed the flags of all the participating teams prominently displayed, with the glaring exception of the Indian Tricolour.

Indian cricket fans speculated as to the reason for the Indian national flag being left out, and whether it is because India is the only country that will not play any of its matches in Pakistan. Due to security concerns and political sensitivities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided that the Indian team would play all its matches in Dubai.

Indian flag was missing in Lahore also

This is reportedly the second time this has happened. During an event ahead of the Champions trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, another video did the rounds on social media showing the Indian flag missing while the flags of the other seven competing teams were displayed.

The ICC Champions Trophy, being held after a gap of 8 years, will begin on Wednesday (February 19). Pakistan is the defending champions, and is hosting the tournament for the first time. The first match will feature Pakistan against New Zealand in Karachi.

India is scheduled to play all its group stage matches in Dubai. If India progresses further, it will play its knockout matches and the final also in Dubai.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in Dubai on Sunday (February 23).