Champions Trophy: BCCI takes U-turn, allows cricketers’ families to watch one match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to allow the families of the Indian cricket team to watch one match during the Champions Trophy 2025.

The decision has been made on the eve of the tournament that is set to begin this week at Dubai, according to a report by Dainik Jagran quoting a BCCI source.

The cricket governing body had passed a new rule last month that the families of the cricketers would not be allowed to accompany them for the Champions Trophy and for future foreign tours. This decision was taken after the Indian team fared badly during the Australia tour. The board issued 10 guidelines to “restore discipline”, believing that the presence of families during a long tour affects players’ performances.

However, for a tour that lasts more than 45 days, the family could stay with the player for up to two weeks, the board had said.

Expenses to be borne by players

The news agency PTI recently, quoting another BCCI source, said that a senior player had asked the board if families could be allowed to go for the Champions Trophy, as an exception.

It's been given to understand that the full expenses for the family members would have to be borne by the player concerned.

India will be playing all its matches in Dubai, and begins its campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20). The much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan will be on Sunday (February 23).

India will play its last group match against New Zealand on March 2.