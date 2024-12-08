Bumrah can't bowl from both ends, others need to take responsibility: Rohit

Adelaide, Dec 8 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah is only human and cannot always shoulder the responsibility of bowling opposition out all by himself, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Sunday, urging others to share the load with the premier fast bowler. India lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the second Test and during the Australian innings, only Bumrah stood out with a four-wicket haul.

"Jasprit Bumrah cannot alone take responsibility. You don't expect him to bowl from both ends. The other guys also needs to step in and share the responsibility. There will be days when Bumrah won't get wickets," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Young Harshit Rana was clobbered for 86 in just 16 overs but the skipper was against making a two-Test youngster the fall guy for a comprehensive defeat in Adelaide.

"It is not the right thing to judge Harshit Rana based one Test match. I don't feel he has done anything wrong and dropping him without a reason doesn't look good. He got a good player (Travis Head) who put pressure on him. He has got heart and guts to play," the skipper said, defending the Delhi speedster.

Door open for Shami but he again developed swelling

There has been calls to bring Mohammed Shami on an SOS basis but while Rohit said that "doors are open" for the Bengal pacer, he informed that the bowler has developed swelling in his knee.

"Door is very much open for Mohammed Shami but while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali he developed swelling. We are monitoring him and we don't want to put pressure on him.

"We will take the call based on what BCCI medical team feels," the skipper said as his body language didn't seem to be too optimistic although pressure is mounting on bringing him back.

Skipper doesn't want to read too much into Siraj-Head incident

The Indian skipper feels that one doesn't need to read too much into the verbal altercation between Head and pacer Mohammed Siraj after the latter gave the left-hander angry send-off after a brilliant century.

While Head said that he had only said "well bowled" to Siraj, the Indian pacer countered by alleging that the Aussie batter is lying.

"There is a thin line between getting aggressive and over-aggressive. It is my job as captain to see that no one crosses the line. But a few words can be exchanged. Siraj knows what he needs to do for the team and he will do everything required," Rohit defended his teammate.

Probed further by Australian media, Rohit said: "When India and Australia play, these things happen. My job is not to look at one incident but at bigger picture." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)