Boxing Day Test, Day 2: Smith hits ton, Australia reach 454/7 at lunch

Steve Smith hit a fine century as Australia reached 454 for seven at lunch on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne on Friday (December 27).

Resuming the day at 311 for six, Australia pressed on the advantage with contributions from Steve Smith (139 batting), who completed his 34th Test hundred, and skipper Pat Cummins (49 off 63).

The Indian bowling looked flat and conceded 143 runs in the session.





