Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit, Kohli, Pant are three 'big ones' to watch out for: Lyon

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three "big ones" to watch out for in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, part of the World Test Championship.

Besides the big ones, Lyon has also warned that the visitors have an 'amazing line-up', making things massively challenging for the hosts.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then, you've still got (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, (Ravindra) Jadeja, and who else will come out — another five, I'm not sure," he told Star Sports.

However, Lyon was confident that if the Australians delivered as a bowling unit over an extended period, it would be beneficial for them.

"But, it's a pretty amazing line-up they've got, so it's going to be a massive challenge. As I said, if we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence," he added.

The Aussies have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home.

The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, they also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention. PTI

