Border-Gavaskar Trophy: From bowling 'graveyard overs' to batting heroics, Green gears up for major role

Sydney, Aug 23 (PTI) Buoyed by his batting performance against New Zealand, Australia's Cameron Green hopes to make an impact not just by bowling those 'graveyard overs', but also by contributing with the bat in the high-profile India series beginning at his home ground in Perth on November 22.

The hosts will look to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since the 2014-15 season as India have won the following four series, including the historic triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The marquee series will be a five-Test affair for the first time in three decades.

"Definitely at the moment I'm very happy to contribute as much as I can. Physically I'm in a really good place to be able to do that," the 25-year-old told cricket.com.au.

"We always laugh and joke between me and Mitch (Marsh) about who bowls those graveyard overs between the 70th and the 80th overs when the ball is not doing anything. We'll wait and see how we do it this summer.

"But now my body's in a really good place where I feel like I can contribute with bowling. Down the track it's definitely an option but at the moment I'm very happy to be a genuine all-rounder," added Green who had made his Test debut against India in the 2020-21 home series.

Green enjoyed his promotion up the batting order when he posted a sparkling unbeaten 174 against New Zealand in January.

It came after he was sidelined for the last year's Ashes with the team think tank preferring Mitchell Marsh.

Australia will host Pakistan for limited overs series in early November in the build up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Green is committed to establishing himself in Australia's white-ball sides.

"Obviously had a bit of success with it last year," said Green, who has been named in both white-ball squads for the next month's tour of the United Kingdom and will be in consideration for next year's ODI Champions Trophy.

"Having an extended break (from white-ball cricket) before a Test tour, it's going to help for sure. I really enjoyed doing it last year and there's potentially a chance to do it again this year.

"I obviously love playing for WA (Western Australia), playing Shield cricket is awesome, I think it's the best preparation you can have for a Test tour.

"But at the same time you always want to play for Australia, especially when there always seems to be a World Cup or a Champions Trophy just around the corner.

"If you decide to not do a white-ball series, is it going to hurt your chances for the Champions Trophy, for example? There's always these things you've got to weigh up. So it's still up in the air," he added. PTI

