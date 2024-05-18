Bengaluru weather hourly updates: Will rain affect RCB vs CSK match?

It is a big day in IPL 2024 today (May 18). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium amid the threat of rain in the city. The match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday.

With IPL 2024 playoff spot at stake, both RCB and CSK fans are praying that rain gods stay away from Bengaluru. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange alert for the city throughout the weekend.

At 1 PM today, some parts of Bengaluru received light rainfall. However, there was no precipitation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per weather website AccuWeather, there is 65 per cent chance of rain in Bengaluru at 2 PM. Looking at their hourly weather forecast, it should stay clear during the duration of the match, from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Thunderstorms are expected at 11 PM and there is 51 per cent chance of rain. As per this forecast, it should not affect majority of the match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On Friday, on the eve of the match, there was no rain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and both teams, RCB and CSK players had practice sessions. There were hundreds of fans who turned up to watch their favourite players but were not allowed inside the stadium as there was heavy security.