BCCI announces Rs 40 crore 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' after India's 4-1 win over England

To encourage Indian cricketers to play Test cricket, the BCCI on Saturday (March 9), soon after the team had won the series against England 4-1 in Dharamsala, announced a hike in Test match fees under the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' of Rs 40 crore.

Soon after the completion of the fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to his X (Twitter account to announce the revised Test match fees for Indian cricketers.

"I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs," Shah said.

Under the new 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme', those who have played seven or more Tests in a season (assuming 9 Tests in a season), will get a match fee of Rs 45 lakh. A non-playing member will receive Rs 22.5 lakh per match. Those who play five or six Tests in a season will get Rs 30 lakh per match and a non-playing member will receive Rs 15 lakh.

This new fee structure will not apply to those who play less than four Tests in a season, the BCCI said.

Currently, an Indian Test cricketer, who is picked in the playing XI gets Rs 15 lakh while the reserves get Rs 7.5 lakh.

New Test fee structure for Indian cricketers