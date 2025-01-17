BCCI's 10 diktats for Team India: Domestic games must, no promo shoots

In a major move to end "star culture" in the Indian men's cricket team, the BCCI unveiled a 'Policy Document' on Thursday (January 16) with 10 guidelines to promote "discipline and unity".

Also read: Gambhir must know captain is boss, and coach facilitator

The guidelines include playing domestic cricket mandatory, restricting the presence of families and personal staff on tours, and banning individual commercial endorsements during ongoing series.

Failure to adhere to the guidelines will result in penalties for the players, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also read: Gambhir wants to end 'superstar culture'

The move comes after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match Test series.

Here is the BCCI’s 10-point ‘Policy document for Team India (Senior Men)’

Objective: To establish guidelines that promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series.

1. Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.

2. Players Traveling Separately with Families: All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be preapproved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee.

3. Excess Baggage Limit: Players are required to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player. This policy helps streamline logistics and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Baggage policy:

Away long duration tours (more than 30 days):

Players - 5 pieces (3 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 150 kgs.

Support staff - 2 pieces (2 big + 1 small suitcases) OR upto 80 kgs.

Away short duration tours (less than 30 days):

Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs.

Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs.

Home series:

Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs.

Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs.

4. Restriction on Individual Staff on Tour/Series: Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. – this has to be done away with.

5. Sending Bags Separately to the Centre of Excellence: Players must coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal items being sent to the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player’s responsibility.

6. Leaving Practice Sessions: Early All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team.

7. Personal Shoots During Series/Tour: Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour. This avoids distractions and ensures that the players’ focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities.

8. Family Travel Policy: The family travel policy ensures a balance between players’ personal well-being and team commitments:

• Eligibility: Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (formatwise) of up to a two-week period.

• Provisions: The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors’ Period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player.

• Coordination: Visits must be scheduled at a single time during dates agreed upon by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.

• Exceptions: Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the Coach, Captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors’ period will not be covered by the BCCI.

9. Participation in BCCI’s Official Shoots and Functions: Players are required to be available for BCCI’s official shoots, promotional activities, and functions. These engagements are essential for maintaining the BCCI’s commitments to stakeholders and promoting the game effectively.

10. Players Returning Home if Matches End Early: Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics.

Implementation and Compliance: All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines. Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI. Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount / match fees under BCCI Player contract. This measure ensures accountability and reinforces the importance of adhering to established policies and prioritising Indian cricket.

This policy aims to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and discipline within Team India. By fostering unity and ensuring operational efficiency, we can create an environment where players thrive and perform to their fullest potential.