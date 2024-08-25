Bangladesh script Test history with 10-wicket win over Pakistan

Amid political unrest back home, Bangladesh created Test history as they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first of the two-match series in the World Test Championship (WTC) in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25).



Bangladesh completed their first-ever Test win over Pakistan, in their 14th contest between the sides. In the previous 13, Pakistan had won 12 and the other was a draw.

Pakistan’s batting collapsed on the fifth and final day of the Test after having started the day at 23/1. The hosts were bowled out for 146 in their second innings and Bangladesh needed just 30 to achieve a famous win, which they did without losing a wicket.

Barring Mohammad Rizwan (51) rest of the batters faltered. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the bowlers with 4/21 in 11.5 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6 while Bangladesh made 565 in reply with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring a match-winning 191.

The second Test will take place between August 30 and September 3 at Karachi.