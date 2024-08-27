Bangladesh cricketers rally around Shakib Al Hasan amid murder row

Facing an alleged murder case in connection with the unrest that toppled the government in his country, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has found support from his teammates.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, said his team's maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, in which all-rounder Shakib took three second-innings wickets, was a tribute to the hundreds killed during widespread protests.



In a Facebook post, he said, “Shakib is a big asset of our country. He's been raising the name of Bangladesh in the world for 17 long years.”



“Such a case against Shakib bhai (brother) is unexpected. In new Bangladesh, we all want to see something new. I hope all the darkness will pass off and new light will come,” he added.



Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said on Facebook: “I have said it many times before, and I will say it again, I am proud to play alongside a champion like Shakib. As a teammate and a brother, I will be there during his tough times, and I do not support the false allegations made against him because I know he would never engage in inhumane actions.”





Shakib has not spoken publicly about the case, but his teammates said they were offering him support.



Shakib lost his job as a lawmaker for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party when the parliament was dissolved following the recent unrest.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds killed during the civil unrest, filed a murder case against Shakib and 155 others in Dhaka on Thursday. Hasina, former ministers and other ex-lawmakers are also among those accused.

Hasina's government was accused of widespread abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of political opponents.