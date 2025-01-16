'Available!': Kevin Pietersen says he is ready to coach Team India

Following reports that BCCI was considering adding a batting coach to Team India’s support staff, legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen has evinced interest in the role for the Indian senior men’s cricket team.

It all started when Cricbuzz reported on Wednesday night that BCCI are considering adding a new member to Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff. “Available!” Pietersen wrote in response to a post on X discussing India’s reported search for a batting coach.



Also read: Cricketers’ wives in the crosshairs: The rich BCCI and its misogyny

No prior experience

Having retired from international cricket in 2018, Kevin Pietersen does not have coaching experience at the highest level. However, the former England captain has emerged as a respected analyst and broadcaster over the years.

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering strengthening its coaching team following India’s dismal show in the 2024-25 Test season. “...a few names are being considered, including former domestic cricket heavyweights. However, no final decision has been made,” the report claimed, giving rise to further speculations.

The role of the coaching staff came under scrutiny during the review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, prompting the BCCI to explore the idea of hiring a dedicated batting coach. When Gambhir took over as head coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure, he was given the freedom to select his coaching team, which currently includes Morne Morkel, Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan ten Doeschate.

Regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever batters, Kevin Pietersen amassed 8,181 runs in Test cricket, 4,440 runs in ODIs, and 1,176 runs in T20Is. He averaged 43.93 in India in Test cricket, scoring 703 runs, including two centuries. Pietersen was instrumental in England’s historic Test series victory in India during the 2012-13 season.



Also read: BCCI to enforce stricter norms for players taking wives on overseas tours: Report

India’s batting woes

India remained unbeaten in a home Test series from that 2012-13 defeat until last year when Rohit Sharma’s men suffered a historic 0-3 whitewash against a visiting New Zealand team. It marked the first time India lost a home Test series by such a margin.

That series brought India’s batting woes into sharp focus. Captain Rohit Sharma managed just 91 runs across three Tests, while Virat Kohli scored 93 runs.

India’s struggles continued in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, despite commendable performances from their bowlers. Rohit Sharma’s form plummeted further as he scored only 31 runs in three Tests before opting out of the series finale in Sydney. Virat Kohli fared slightly better, scoring 195 runs across five Tests, but his form nosedived after a century in the series opener in Perth.