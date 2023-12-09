Australia's women team captain Alyssa Healy warns India on preparing turning tracks

Newly-appointed Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy has dared the Indian team management to prepare rank turners during their upcoming tour of the country "at your own peril" as the visitors too boast of a potent slow bowling attack.

Healy was officially named as Australia full-time skipper across formats on Saturday (December 9) following Meg Lanning's shock retirement last month. She had earlier led Australia since June in a series against England, Ireland, and the West Indies.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who recently led Adelaide Strikers to back-to-back WBBL titles, has been named as Healy's deputy.

The 33-year-old Healy’s appointment had been on expected lines, having earlier served as vice-captain of the national side under Lanning and has 14 years of international experience under her belt.

‘Australian spinners on par with Indian counterparts’

Healy said that India would risk themselves by opting for tracks that offer turn as the Australian spinners are on par with their sub-continental counterparts.

"I'm actually really intrigued to see as to what sort of wickets they prepare. I think we've got a really, really good spin attack. So do that at your own peril. Don't get me wrong, the Indians have got a strong spin attack as well," Healy was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"But I mean, we've got some of the best leg-spinners in the world. We've got Ash Gardner, who took nine wickets on English soil with the ball in hand. So yeah, prepare spinning wickets at your own peril.

"It will be interesting to see if they make it nice and flat. But I haven't played at Wankhede (Stadium) since the IPL exhibition game a couple of years ago, so I'm excited for that experience," she added.

In Gardner, veteran left-arm tweaker Jess Jonassen and leg-spinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham, Australia have named four spinners in their 16-member touring squad for India.

The tour will feature a one-off Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. The series will commence with the Test on December 21 in Mumbai.

Healy was originally doubtful for the tour after the wicketkeeper suffered a severe injury in her right index finger while trying to separate her two dogs.

But since then, she has recovered and is hopeful of featuring in the series opener. If Healy is unavailable, her newly-appointed deputy Tahlia McGrath will lead the side. "Everything is going really, really well. I started back in the nets over the last week-and-a-half, so I'm on track to fly to India for a big series over there," Healy said.

"I actually always thought I was a couch potato, but spending three weeks on the couch, not even being able to sweat, was a real struggle for me. It wasn't much fun.

"But it gave me a little bit of time at home to just recoup, refresh, and watch a lot of WBBL and the World Cup on Fox, then just get myself right to go," the 33-year-old stumper added.

‘Honoured to be captain’

Healy was honoured to don the new role and said she would do whatever it takes to keep Australia's flag flying.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team. I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within," Healy was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

"My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I'll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had."

Healy termed it a good time to lead the national team.

"It's an exciting time to be involved with this team, we're seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group."

Healy and McGrath's appointments were ratified at a Cricket Australia (CA) board meeting on Friday (December 8).

Healy's first big assignment as Australia skipper will be next year's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh.

Looking forward to working with Healy: Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath said it was a privilege to be appointed as vice-captain and is looking forward towards working alongside Healy.

"Alyssa and I have played together for a long time, we know our respective leadership styles well and I look forward to helping her lead our group as we embark on a busy but exciting international schedule," McGrath said.

Commenting on the appointments, Cricket Australia general manager of high performance and national teams Ben Oliver said: "Alyssa is an outstanding player and leader who has earned enormous respect both on and off the field.

"Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women's team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a talented and experienced group of players who will provide great support to Alyssa and Tahlia as the team evolves and seeks to build on its outstanding performances."

Australia squad for India tour: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham (all formats).

(With agency inputs)