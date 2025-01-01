Australian PM Albanese meets teams ahead of Sydney Test, sings Bumrah's praise

Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese on Wednesday interacted with the cricket teams of India and Australia ahead of the decisive fifth Test and effusively praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his exploits in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia are leading the series 2-1 and the outcome of the Sydney Test will determine if the hosts regain the trophy after more than a decade. "The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket," Albanese commented as he posted pics with the two teams.

"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," read another post from him.

According to the local media, Albanese acknowledged Bumrah's superb performance in the series. The Indian spearhead has taken 30 wickets in the series so far and also became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, achieving the feat in his 44th game.

"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," Albanese said during his interaction with the players, referring to Bumrah. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)