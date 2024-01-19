Australia thrash West Indies inside 3 days in 1st Test

Adelaide (Australia), Jan 19 (AP) Josh Hazlewood claimed his 11th five-wicket total in Test matches as Australia completed a 10-wicket win over West Indies on Friday before lunch on the third day of the first Test.

Australia dismissed the West Indies for 120 in the 13th over of the day on Friday, leaving the home side needing just 26 runs to win.

Steven Smith (11) and Usman Khawaja (9) easily completed that total for Australia, although Khawaja retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer with Australia needing one run to win. Marnus Labuschagne hit the winning run two balls later.

Hazlewood already had four for 18 at the start of the day, as he helped Australia reduce the West Indies to 73 for six in its second innings before stumps on the second day. Australia led by 95 runs on the first innings after making 283 in reply to the West Indies 188.

“It's nice to have the weekend off now. It's nice as a group to play on that wicket. It felt like there was enough there the whole game," Hazlewood said.

“I felt I bowled just as well in the first half of the summer with no result. The wickets have been really good and playing with this team, it feels relentless and the pressure just builds all the time.” Australia captain Pat Cummins said, “It was a wicket where you always felt like there might be a ball that nips and you were in the game even when someone was scoring a few runs." “The big fella (Hazlewood) really turned it on for us this week. We had a decent lead but not a huge lead and he took the game away from them in one spell really.” The big question at the start of the day was whether the West Indies would be able to make Australia bat again. It began to look unlikely when Mitchell Starc dismissed Joshua da Silva (18) and Alzarri Joseph (16) and Hazlewood bowled Gudakesh Motie (3) to leave the West Indies 94 for nine, still needing one run to avoid an innings defeat.

Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roche again produced a small rearguard action, adding 26 for the last wicket after putting on 55 for the last wicket in the first innings. Joseph already was a star of the match for his 36 in the first innings and his five 94 on debut.

He hit three boundaries on Friday to add a little to the West Indies lead before he was the last man out.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Shamar Joseph was a joy to be around.

“He's full of energy and he makes me laugh a lot,” Brathwaite said. “He has a lot of talent, a lot of skill and he can score some runs as well.” “I thought our bowlers did extremely well to bowl out Australia for less than 300. We obviously didn't bat well both innings. Our top order didn't get going." The second and final test between the teams begins January 25 in Brisbane, a day-night match at the Gabba. AP

