Ashwin withdraws from 3rd Test due to family medical emergency

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday (February 16), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Ashwin, who took his 500th Test wicket during the second day's play on Friday, has pulled out of the game due to a family medical emergency.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," BCCI said in a statement on Friday night.



"In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin. The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," it added.