Ashwin sets world record in 100th Test, also achieves unique feat

Ravichandran Ashwin, in his landmark 100th Test, has achieved a rare feat, and also a world record in India’s innings and 64-run win over England in the fifth Test in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9).

Thanks to Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, India wrapped up the five-match series against England by a 4-1 margin.

World record

Ashwin had a match haul of 9/128 in Dharamsala. He is the first bowler in Test history to take a five-wicket haul in his debut Test, against the West Indies in Delhi in 2011, and the 100th Test.

Also, another unique feat he achieved is that he has had identical bowling figures in both his first and the 100th Test.

In his first Test too, Ashwin had figures of 9/128 (3/81, 6/47), and in his 100th Test, had the same figures (4/51, 5/77).

Ashwin is only the fourth bowler to take a five-wicket haul in debut and 100th Tests, joining Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

He now also has the Indian Test record of most five-wicket hauls (36), going past Kumble.

What Ashwin said

Rated as one of the greats of the game, Ashwin now has 516 Test wickets in 100 Tests. Also, he has five Test centuries with the bat, scoring over 3,000 runs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the series win in Dharamsala, Ashwin said, “Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. A lot happened, a lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for?”

“Tried different actions, speeds, and releases through the series. You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few. Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface,” he added.