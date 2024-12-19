Ashwin has always been a bit of a thorn for our side: Mitchell Starc

Brisbane, Dec 19 (PTI) Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc has paid a glorious tribute to the just-retired India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying he has been "a bit of a thorn" for their side in some of the memorable contests Down Under.

Ashwin, India's premier off-spinner, on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement in the middle of the Test series against Australia.

He retired from the game as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps from 106 matches, placing him only behind the legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Ashwin played 23 Tests against Australia from 2011 to 2024, taking 115 scalps, including a 10-wicket and seven five-wicket hauls. He also played a big in India's stunning series win in 2020-21.

"He (Ashwin) has always been a bit of a thorn in our side over in India and played a part in series here in Australia. It's been a fantastic career and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way," Starc told SEN Radio after the third Test here ended in a draw.

"His numbers speak for themselves. He's been an incredible bowler for India for a long time, over 500 wickets." Ashwin enjoyed a great rapport with Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, both of whom having 500-plus wickets.

"He (Ashwin) has got a close working relationship with Nathan (Lyon) and that mutual respect between teams and for someone of his calibre - congratulations on his career. It's been a fantastic career and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way," added Starc. PTI

