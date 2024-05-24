Ambati Rayudu takes 'individual milestones' dig at RCB

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has continued his attack on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the franchise was knocked out of the IPL 2024 in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22).

After winning six games in a row and qualifying for the playoffs, RCB were defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

RCB had reached the playoffs after winning against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game at home on Saturday, May 18. Fans of both sides had clashed on social media after RCB celebrated in a big way after defeating five-time champions CSK.

Referring to those celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rayudu had taken a dig at the Bengaluru franchise by saying that they did not get the IPL trophy by just beating CSK.

“If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again,” Rayudu, former CSK player, said on Star Sports after RCB’s elimination from the playoffs.

Later, he posted on Instagram, “Just a kind reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required.”

Continuing his criticism of RCB, Rayudu on Friday (May 24) said the team management should put the team’s interests ahead of individual milestones. Some on social media felt that Rayudu was indirectly referring to RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli. He also said that his heart goes out to all the RCB supporters.

“My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the team's interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go. Force your management to bring players who will put the teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction (sic),” Rayudu wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

RCB have not won an IPL trophy for 17 years now. Kohli is the only player in the team who has played for them in all those 17 seasons since the start of IPL in 2008.