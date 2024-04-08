Ahead of CSK-KKR clash, Gambhir says Dhoni is 'most successful captain India will ever have'

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday night (April 8), Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on MS Dhoni.

Gambhir is now KKR’s mentor while Dhoni has stepped down as CSK’s captain and is playing as a wicketkeeper-batter under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the ongoing IPL season, KKR have been unbeaten so far winning all their three matches. CSK have won two and lost two.

Talking about contests between CSK and KKR, Gambhir said he always wanted to win. Also, he hailed Dhoni as the most successful captain India will ever have.

“I wanted to win. I am very clear in my mind. Friends, mutual respect, everything will remain. But when you are in the middle, I am captaining KKR and he is captaining CSK. If you ask him, he will probably give you the same answer. It’s about winning. Obviously, MS is the most successful captain India will ever have. I don’t think anyone can reach that level – winning three ICC trophies. People can win overseas, win as many Test matches three ICC trophies, can't get bigger than that,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir also spoke about how Dhoni was good tactically and the ability to finish matches.

“But, yes, in the IPL, enjoyed every bit of it because I knew MS had that tactical mindset. He is very good tactically. Knew how to control the spinners, how to set the fields against them and would never give up as well. He batted at No. 6 or 7, and we knew that till he was there, he could finish off the game.

“Even if they needed 20 runs in an over, and MS was in the middle, he could finish off that game. At the same time, I knew I had the bowling attack to challenge anyone in the Super Kings. Knew that tactically had to be better than him in every front because he is not that aggressive on the field, but knew he would not give up. Chennai is that kind of a team, against whom you know you are not winning until the last ball was bowled,” Gambhir said.