Abhinav Manohar smashes record 52 sixes in Maharaja Trophy, matches Gayle, Russell

Abhinav Manohar has set a new record in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 by smashing 52 sixes in 10 matches for Shivamogga Lions.

The right-handed Abhinav, who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassed 507 runs off 258 balls in 10 innings at an average of 84.50. As of August 28, his strike rate is the best in the tournament at 196.51. He scored six fifties, and had only 11 fours in 10 innings.

Abhinav’s six-hitting ability was well known. But in this year’s Maharaja Trophy, he has taken that to a new level, averaging just over five sixes per match, which is an incredible feat.

The second-most sixes hit in Maharaja Trophy 2024 is by Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors) with 27 maximums, as of August 28.

Despite his heroics with the bat, his team – Shivamogga could not qualify for the semi-finals. On Wednesday (August 28), his tournament ended as Shivamogga lost to Bengaluru Blasters in a record-breaking contest where 30 sixes were hit in the match.

Abhinav’s six-hitting feat is massive as very few batters around the world have managed to cross 50 sixes in a single edition of a Twenty20 tournament.

If you look at the IPL, only Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have managed to hit 50-plus sixes in a season. And, Gayle has done it twice.

In IPL 2012, he emerged as the highest six-hitter in a season with 59 sixes. That year, he won the Orange Cap too with 733 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In IPL 2013, he blasted 51 sixes while Russell had 52 sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2019.