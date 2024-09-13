A first in 91 years in India: Afghanistan-NZ Test abandoned without a ball being bowled

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off in Greater Noida on Friday (September 13) without a ball being bowled owing to incessant rain, making it only the eighth instance of a match being abandoned in such a manner in the history of five-day games.

It was the first time in 91 years that a Test was abandoned without any play at an Indian venue.

Incessant rain

The first two days of the game were cancelled because of a wet outfield, raising significant concerns about the preparedness of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The remaining three days were then washed out due to persistent rain.

An inspection was held on Friday morning but with puddles still present on the uncovered parts of the outfield, it was a foregone conclusion that the match would be abandoned without even the toss taking place.

"It is still raining in Greater Noida and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test has been called off by the match officials," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Only seven matches in the history of Test cricket have been abandoned without a ball being bowled dating back to 1890. The last time it happened was almost 26 years ago, in 1998.

Incidentally, it was a match involving the Kiwis. They were scheduled to play India in Dunedin, New Zealand but no action was possible due to inclement weather.

In the same year and on the same day, a Pakistan-Zimbabwe Test in Faisalabad was also called off without any play owing to thick winter fog.

There had been incessant rain in Greater Noida for the past two weeks and the lack of facilities, like proper ground covers to spread across the 30 yard circle, sub-par drainage, lack of trained ground staff and inadequate super-soppers, caused maximum damage.

Despite bright sunshine on the first two days, no play was possible as the umpires cited "players safety" as a concern.

The mid-wicket area was a particular concern. To address the issue, groundsmen brought in dry sections of grass from the practice area to transplant in the mid-wicket zone.

While the BCCI tried to assist by providing additional machinery and the Delhi Delhi & District Cricket Association and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association helping out, it was a little too late.

Afghanistan, who were granted their Test status in 2017 and have played only nine international red-ball games before this fixture, were the hosts.

It was the first time Afghanistan, who don't get to play too many Tests with big nations, was scheduled to take on New Zealand.

This fixture was, however, not a part of the ICC's World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

As for the stadium, match referee Javagal Srinath's report on the preparedness of the venue will go a long way in deciding its fate.

Coaches disappointed

Meanwhile, both Afghanistan and New Zealand coaches expressed disappointment over the abandonment of the Test. "We were very excited to play against New Zealand and put ourselves up against the challenge of that," Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said at a joint press conference with his New Zealand counterpart Gary Stead. "Unfortunately, the weather has played its part and it's made it difficult for us to get a game and we're very disappointed. To try and play a Test match at this time of year (monsoon) is always tricky. "(In terms of facilities) obviously disappointed that we haven't been able to play as the amount of water that's come down is unprecedented for this time of year," he added. Stead said the Black Caps were also frustrated as they were looking at this fixture as a preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka and India. "It's frustrating for us. It was our first Test against Afghanistan and we were really excited about that as well. They've been great competitors of ours over the last few World Cups as well." New Zealand fly out to Sri Lanka on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting in Galle on September 18. "For us, we have the World Test Championship just around the corner in Sri Lanka as well. So, the preparation towards that would have been really useful for us as well," he said. "So, the most disappointing part for us is that we've lost that ability to be match-hardened and match-ready when we go into our Test match next week," Stead lamented. The 52-year-old added that the defending WTC champions are looking to qualify for a second final. "The World Test Championship is alive and well and we're currently in third place, and we want to make the finals again. We've been there once in the past, and we're desperate to get there again. "So every Test match we play will be an important one," he said. The WTC table is currently led by India followed by Australia. After their Asian tour, the Kiwis will host England for a three-Test series. "The conditions that we face in Galle will be, I'm sure, different to Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai when we come back here again. So, it's still about adapting to the different surfaces," Stead said referring to the three-Test rubber against India next month. Despite bright sunshine on the opening two days, no play was possible as the umpires cited players safety as a concern owing to the poor condition of the outfield. "It's worth noting I think it's been 1200 millimetres of rain in the last week and even though it was fine for those two days, there were thunderstorms the nights before and the ground was just too soft and the umpires deemed that unfit to play on," Stead said. Asked if a white-ball game was discussed as a replacement, Trott said that at one point, they were considering some options. "There were a few things discussed, but we looked at the ground today, and it was never really going to be attainable, unfortunately. "The other thing is you've got to make sure that there's obviously a huge desire to play cricket but you've got to take into account the safety of the players, because New Zealand have got a huge tour coming up," Trott said. Ahead of the Test, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had called for a dedicated home venue for his side and Trott reiterated the skipper's views. "If you have one fixed venue, then you can iron out the issues that arise. That’s always nice. But I think this is maybe a result of not having played a lot of Test cricket in the past and still trying to find a venue that we can use consistently," he said.

This is the first time in 291 Test matches spanning nearly 91 years that a Test match on Indian soil has been abandoned without a single ball being delivered!#AFGvNZ #GreaterNoida https://t.co/Km3NfEWGIu — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 13, 2024

The highly anticipated #AFGvNZ Test match was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains in Greater Noida.While the inaugural #AFGvNZ Test didn’t proceed as expected, #AfghanAtalan look forward to engaging in more bilateral cricket with @BLACKCAPS in future. pic.twitter.com/zSVE5Hn2cF — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 13, 2024

Afghanistan and New Zealand Head Coaches addressed a press conference after the abandonment of the One-Off Test. While they expressed disappointment with the outcome of the game, both coaches shared optimism for more bilateral cricket between the two sides in the future.#AFGvNZ pic.twitter.com/cwOEm4h2nx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 13, 2024

(With agency inputs)