5 fastest balls bowled in IPL: Mayank Yadav at No. 4 with quickest delivery in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav once again hogged the limelight in IPL 2024 with his pace as he rattled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday night (April 2).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a 28-run victory over RCB in an IPL 2024 game and Mayank was again the bowling hero for the team. He took 3/14 against the Bengaluru franchise.

Mayank bowled a delivery that was clocked at 156.7 kilometres per hour. This is now the fourth-quickest ball in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 21-year-old Mayank has been making headlines in IPL 2024 for consistently bowling in excess of 150 kmph.

Mayank’s 156.7 kmph delivery is now the fastest ball in IPL 2024. He broke his own record of 155.8 kmph which he had bowled against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 30.

In that game on Saturday night, Mayank took 3/27 to bowl his franchise to a 21-run win. He was adjudged Player-of-the-match for his bowling exploits, and once again bagged the award after the win over RCB on Tuesday night.

The way Mayank is bowling in the current edition of IPL, he could soon bowl the fastest delivery in the history of IPL. The record is owned by Australia’s Shaun Tait (157.7 KMPH).

Speaking after the match against RCB, Mayank told JioCinema, “My attention isn’t on speed as much as it is on taking wickets and contributing to the team by taking wickets. However, it’s always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them.

“After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling.”

Fastest deliveries in the history of IPL

1. Shaun Tait - 157.7 KMPH (2011)

2. Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 KMPH (2022)

3. Umran Malik - 157.0 (2022)

4. Mayank Yadav 156.7 KMPH (2024)

5. Anrich Nortje 156.2 KMPH (2020)