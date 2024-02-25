4th Test: Jurel, Ashwin, Kuldeep shine; India need 152 runs to seal series

India were 40 for no loss at stumps, chasing a target of 192, on the third day of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday (February 25).

India will take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series if they knock off the required 152 runs on Monday.

At the close of play, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were batting on 24 and 16 respectively.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets between them to run through the England line-up in their second innings on a pitch offering the slow bowlers enough help.

England were bowled out for 145 in their second essay.

Before the Ashwin-Kuldeep duo got down to bamboozle England with their turn, bounce and guile, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel showed tremendous game awareness on way to a fine 90-run knock.

Jurel added 76 runs for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep (28) to lift India from a tricky 177/7 and then another 40 runs with Akash Deep to help his side close in on 300.

India's first innings ended at 307, giving the visitors a lead of 46 runs.