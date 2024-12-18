3rd Test Day 5: Rain forces early lunch after India all out for 260

Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Lightning and subsequent rain allowed only 24 balls to be bowled in the first session on day five as the third Test between India and Australia headed towards a dull draw.

The warning of severe weather was flashed on the digital scoreboard at the Gabba shortly after India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, handing Australia a lead of 185 runs.

Akash Deep (31) was the last man out, stump off Travis Head, bringing an end to a 47-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out).

The duo had done well to avoid the follow-on on day four.

Players were asked to remain in the dressing room and fans were requested to take shelter away from the fence after the visitors were all out.

Heavy rain followed and no play was possible in the session thereafter.

The forecast is largely clear for Brisbane from Thursday onwards but the entire game has been adversely impacted by bad weather with rain forcing multiple stoppages for four out of five days.

Only day two of the game was not impacted by weather as Australia coasted to 405 for seven at the back of memorable hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Irrespective of the outcome on Wednesday, India have major concerns in both batting and bowling departments which they must address going into the fourth Test beginning on December 26.

Barring K L Rahul, who has been India's stand out batter on the tour, the star-studded line up has not found a way to negotiate the threats posed by the Australian pace attack.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been woefully short of runs and after the hundred in Perth, superstar Virat Kohli has struggled with ball outside the off-stump.

Majority of the batters have been guilty of playing away from their bodies in challenging conditions.

They will need to curb their white-ball instincts to make an impact at the MCG.

On the bowling front too, it has been effectively a one man show with Jasprit Bumrah doing the heavy lifting in all the games. Mohammed Siraj bowled in the Brisbane Test with a niggle, leaving a question mark over his fitness ahead of the Melbourne game. PTI

