1st T20I: Abhishek's 50, Arshdeep's magic spell power India's win vs Eng

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 34-ball-79 in an exhibition of breathtaking power-hitting on the back of a disciplined bowling effort, as India outplayed England by seven wickets in the first T20I here on Wednesday.

India now lead the five-match series 1-0.

On a day when Gautam Gambhir's coaching set-up made headlines by delaying Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated return to international cricket, India bundled out England for a paltry 132 at Eden Gardens, where the average first-innings score is around 195.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was at his devastating best, returning figures of 3/23, ably supporting left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh's record-breaking spell of 2/17.

Arshdeep not only rattled England with his precision but also etched his name in the record books, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal (96 wickets) to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 97 scalps.

But Abhishek's clean hitting, including five fours and eight sixes, in a 20-ball half-century, took the game away from England as India cruised to the target in commanding fashion with 43 balls to spare.

He shared a third wicket partnership with Tilak Verma (19 not out) who showed fine maturity in the partnership of 84 that came at a strike rate of 200.

Abhishek showcased his full range of shots, flicking one over fine leg reminiscent of Yuvraj Singh, backing away to uppercut another for six over third man, and finishing the over with a straight-driven boundary.

The 18-run over eased the pressure on India and shifted the game decisively.

India’s strategy against Archer's final over was cautious, as Abhishek and Tilak Varma played him out with maturity.

Abhishek was handed a lifeline on 29 when Adil Rashid spilled a sharp return catch.

Capitalising on the reprieve, the Indian opener unleashed his power, taking on Rashid with disdain.

He smashed the leg-spinner for a boundary and two towering sixes in consecutive deliveries, putting India firmly in control.

Abhishek brought up his half-century in spectacular fashion, hooking a 140.7 kph short ball from Jamie Overton over fine leg with supreme confidence.

By the halfway mark, India had surged to 100/2, turning the target into a mere formality.

Gambhir's decision was vindicated because perfect execution of plans by his spin troika of who snared 5 for 67 in 12 overs bowled between them.

Despite the dewy conditions, India went in with three spinners -- Ravi Bishnoi (0/23 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (2/22 in 4 overs), and Chakravarthy -- backing record-breaker Arshdeep Singh's fiery opening spell.

The left-arm quick set the tone by dismissing both openers, Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (4), in successive overs en route to his 2/17 from four overs.

His first spell of 3-0-10-2 also saw him surpass Chahal's tally.

Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav managed his bowlers astutely, ensuring timely changes and capitalising on their momentum after winning the toss. The pitch offered some grip, and the dew had minimal impact.

England's struggles were compounded as they failed to build partnerships, with only skipper Jos Buttler holding the innings together.

Buttler (68 from 44 balls) played a composed knock, reaching his fifty off 34 balls, mixing power and precision to keep England afloat amidst the wreckage.

Chakravarthy turned the game decisively in India’s favour post-powerplay finding his mojo back at his IPL home venue.

Returning to his IPL home ground, the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner dismissed Harry Brook (17) and Liam Livingstone (0) in quick succession before eventually sending Buttler back, breaking England’s resistance.

Ravi Bishnoi complemented the attack beautifully with a tight spell of 0/22 from his four overs, while Axar Patel recovered from a shaky start to finish with 2/22, including a maiden.

The spinners dominated the middle overs, conceding just 25 runs and picking up two crucial wickets between overs 10 and 15. The English batters weren't able to pick the wrist spinners from their hands.

England’s misery was compounded by some reckless shot selection.

Youngster Jacob Bethell (7) escaped a close stumping chance off Chakravarthy but couldn’t capitalise, mistiming a pull to deep midwicket to become Hardik Pandya’s first victim.

Pandya was initially expensive smashed for 18 runs where Buttler smashed him for four boundaries but he was cleverly rotated by Suryakumar as he bowled tidily at death and finished with 2/42.

England were eventually bowled out in the final delivery when Mark Wood was run out for 1.

Despite the early counterattack from Brook and Buttler, England never truly recovered from Chakravarthy’s twin strikes. PTI

