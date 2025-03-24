India’s bartenders have worked for decades with little recognition, despite their skill, creativity, and access to some of the world’s most unique ingredients. From Himalayan botanicals to Goan feni, Kashmiri saffron to South India’s abundant bar staples — kokum, tamarind, curry leaves, jaggery-infused arrack and cashew or coconut-based spirits — India offers a vast, untapped palette for mixology. But the country’s bar industry has long been held back by complex regulations, cultural biases, and the absence of a strong professional network.

Minakshi Singh has spent the last 18 years changing that. As the co-founder of Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, Sidecar, The Brook, and Drinks India Company, she has changed what an Indian bar can be — spaces that bring together craft, technique, and storytelling. Today, the 40-year-old entrepreneur owns two of India’s most celebrated bars: Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in Gurugram and Sidecar in New Delhi, which were launched in 2012 and 2018, respectively. Both were her lifelong dreams after she graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition (IHM), Pusa, New Delhi. Singh’s efforts have been widely recognised — Cocktails & Dreams ranked No. 3 on India’s 30 Best Bars list in 2019, while Sidecar became a global name, ranking 91st in the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2020, making it India’s only entry that year. It climbed to No. 47 in 2021 and No. 26 in 2022, firmly placing Indian bars on the world map. Singh recently took things a step further with India Bartender Week (IBW), an initiative she co-founded with Vikram Achanta and Yangdup Lama. Held in Gurugram from February 20 to 27, 2025, IBW is touted to be India’s first large-scale platform for bartenders to showcase their expertise, connect with industry leaders, and put Indian mixology on the global stage. IBW was held alongside Hanna Lee Communications’ Worldwide Bartender Week, the team behind New York Bartender Week. An important moment for India’s bar scene, the event has been designed to build an ecosystem of innovation, education, and community. Singh and her co-founders hope IBW will grow into a major industry landmark, attracting talent not only from across India but from South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Also read: Small, intimate bars are the next big idea in Bangalore’s drinking culture

In this conversation to The Federal, Minakshi breaks down the challenges of building a bar business in India — from coping with legal hurdles to shifting deep-seated prejudices against women in the industry. She discusses the rapid evolution of Indian drinking culture, the fine line between innovation and gimmickry, and why success isn’t just about breaking barriers but also about making sure the next generation doesn’t have to. Excerpts from the interview:

What convinced you that there was space — and demand — for something different when it comes to bars? What was the hardest battle you had to fight? When we opened Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in 2012, there weren't any independent bartenders-run bars in India, but that didn’t mean the curiosity wasn’t there. People were used to straight pours and sweeter / juice based mixed drinks, but we believed they were ready for something more refined, drinks crafted with balance, technique, and storytelling. The idea was to create an experience that would shift the way people thought about bars. Sidecar took that even further, proving that an Indian bar could stand on the world stage. The hardest battle has been normalising the idea that bars are serious businesses — not just places for indulgence, but hubs of culture, hospitality, and employment. Licensing and regulations are complex, but even beyond the paperwork, there’s a deep-seated cultural hesitation about bars, especially when a woman is at the helm. I’ve had to fight for legitimacy — not just as a business owner, but as a professional in an industry that is still largely male-dominated. Even after two decades in the industry, you say you still have to prove your worth. What does that tell us about gender bias in hospitality, and what real change would signal progress? It tells us that while progress has been made, biases remain. Women in leadership are often scrutinised more, questioned more, and expected to constantly justify their expertise. Real change would mean seeing more women in ownership roles, behind bars, and in decision-making positions — without it being treated as an anomaly. It would mean a shift in perception where a woman running a successful bar isn’t a “headline” but just business as usual. The legal right for women to bartend came in 2010, but safety concerns still make it harder for them to thrive. What structural shifts — beyond the bar — are needed to level the playing field? The change needs to start at a policy level, ensuring better working conditions, standardised HR practices, and clear safety protocols in hospitality. But beyond regulations, we need cultural shifts —greater respect for bartending as a profession, better training opportunities, and mentorship programmes that actively encourage women to enter and stay in the industry. It’s not just about making space for women in bars, but about ensuring they have the resources to thrive there. Also read: Craft gin revolution: How Indian makers make the most of local botanicals

What’s the most creative way you’ve built a brand that stands out?