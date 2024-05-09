The Federal
x

'Will take us 15 sec': Navneet Rana evokes Akbaruddin Owaisi's '15 minutes' remark, stokes tension

Navneet's response echoed the sentiments expressed by Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2013, which led to communal tensions and his subsequent arrest

The Federal
9 May 2024 3:58 PM GMT


assaduddin owaisiAIMIM chiefBJPHyderabad
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X