The Federal
x

Will Sharmila's entry help Congress wrest its vote bank from brother Jagan in Andhra?

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined Congress on Thursday amid turmoil in the ruling YSR Congress Party in the southern state

The Federal
5 Jan 2024 4:26 PM GMT


YS SharmilaCongressJagan Mohan ReddyYSRCPRahul GandhiAndhra Pradesh
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X