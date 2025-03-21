Will PM Modi Ban Elon Musk's Grok? | Discussion

In this episode of Capital Beat, panelists Ankit Lal, Pushparaj Deshpande, and Amitabh Kumar engage in a heated discussion on the ongoing controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s AI tool, Grok, and the Indian government’s response. As Grok’s responses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government create political turbulence, the Centre has raised concerns about the chatbot’s training data and alleged abusive language.

Adding to the tensions, Elon Musk has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Modi government’s alleged misuse of Section 793B of the IT Act. His petition argues that India’s content takedown rules violate freedom of speech and contradict Supreme Court guidelines. The discussion delves into whether the government can ban Grok, how AI-generated content impacts political narratives, and whether this legal battle will set a precedent for digital rights in India.

Can the Modi government ban Grok?

One of the biggest questions in this controversy is whether the Indian government can legally ban Grok or force Elon Musk to impose content moderation filters.

Social media strategist Ankit Lal points out that X’s (formerly Twitter) decision to challenge India’s content takedown policies is not a spontaneous move. He highlights that X has been planning this legal action for months, using previous incidents like the farmer protests and the Kumbh Mela stampede as evidence of the government’s attempts to suppress online dissent.

“The petition was likely in the works long before Grok’s rollout, but its timing ensures Musk remains in the news and forces the Modi government into a legal battle,” says Lal.

Further, he argues that X is unlikely to back down, as it has chosen Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state, for its legal challenge. This move suggests that Musk is prepared for a prolonged confrontation.

AI’s impact on political narratives

Author Pushparaj Deshpande believes that Grok’s emergence has rattled the Modi government, as its AI-generated responses are challenging the BJP’s propaganda narratives.

“Grok is amplifying what many Indians already feel – that the government is suppressing data and hiding uncomfortable truths,” says Deshpande.

He also draws parallels between India’s misinformation landscape and global trends, noting that 56% of fake news in India is either political or communal. Citing reports from the World Economic Forum and ISB, he argues that Grok disrupts the BJP’s established control over digital narratives, making it a direct threat to their political machinery.

“The government is not attacking Grok per se. It is attacking the truth and freedom of expression,” he asserts.

Elon Musk vs the Modi government: A geopolitical dilemma

A key dimension of this debate is how the Modi government’s crackdown on AI might impact its relations with the United States and Elon Musk.

Deshpande highlights that while the government is trying to control digital discourse within India, it is unlikely to engage in an outright confrontation with Musk and X, as this could strain diplomatic ties with the U.S. He notes that the Modi government has backed down on economic and defense-related conflicts with the U.S., and this could be another such instance.

“This is not about Grok. It’s about tightening IT rules to further control free speech in India,” warns Deshpande.

Is Grok biased? The AI bias debate

A major counterargument raised is whether Grok is inherently biased against right-wing ideologies, as some BJP supporters claim.

Lal clarifies that Grok is trained on publicly available data, including social media content, news archives, and academic research. Thus, its responses reflect real-world trends rather than intentional bias.

“The government’s argument about ‘abusive language’ is weak, considering the kind of language BJP leaders themselves use in Parliament and on social media,” he says.

He suggests that the real issue is not AI bias, but the government’s discomfort with losing narrative control.

Could Grok lead to new AI regulations in India?

Cybersecurity expert Amitabh Kumar raises another crucial point – will Grok force India to introduce AI-specific laws?

Currently, India lacks clear AI regulations, and most digital laws are adaptations of existing IT laws. Kumar argues that rather than knee-jerk bans, India must develop transparent AI policies.

“What we need is clarity on AI regulation, not reactive censorship. The court case could actually create a structured process for AI governance in India,” he explains.

He also warns that AI tools like Grok can be manipulated by both left- and right-wing forces, highlighting how BJP supporters fabricated AI-generated responses to falsely claim Grok had apologized for its statements.

Bigger danger: Data mining and AI-powered propaganda

While the Grok controversy is being framed as a free speech issue, Deshpande urges a broader perspective:

“The real debate is not just about free speech, but also about how tech giants like Musk, Meta, and Google manipulate public opinion.”

He warns that Grok is part of a larger "cloud capitalist" system, where AI-driven tools could be used to shape elections, control narratives, and mine user data.

“This is Cambridge Analytica 2.0 but on a global scale. Far-right leaders across the world collude with tech giants to manipulate public perception,” says Deshpande.

What’s next for Grok in India?

As Musk’s legal battle against the Modi government unfolds, the future of AI regulation in India hangs in the balance.

If Musk wins, it could set a precedent for digital free speech, limiting the Modi government’s ability to censor AI-generated content.

If the government prevails, it could tighten IT rules and increase control over AI tools like Grok.

As Ankit Lal sums up, “The real question is whether India will use this opportunity to build responsible AI laws or weaponize regulations to suppress dissent.”

For now, all eyes are on the Karnataka High Court, where this high-stakes battle between Modi and Musk is set to unfold.

