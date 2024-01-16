The Federal
x

Who is Sumit Nagal? Indian tennis star who broke 35-year-old record

The last time an Indian player defeated such a prominent opponent in a Grand Slam was in 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan beat Mats Wilander

The Federal
16 Jan 2024 1:41 PM GMT


Australian OpenTennisSumit Nagal
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X