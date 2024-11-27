The Federal
x

Who is Kolkata-born Jay Bhattacharya in Trump's 2.0 government?

27 Nov 2024 2:47 PM ISTThe Federal

India-born Jayanta or Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of health policy at Stanford University is President-elect Donald Trump's high-profile pick to head top US health agency, the National Institutes of Health


Similar Posts

X
sidekick