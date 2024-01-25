The Federal
x

What's cooking at YSRCP? Jagan's big rejig sees MPs, MLAs exit party in a huff

25 Jan 2024 3:15 PM GMT

Three lawmakers have quit YSRCP in 15 days. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu was the latest to resign. Is Jagan Mohan Reddy's move backfiring?


Similar Posts

X