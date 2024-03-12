- Home
What does barrister Asaduddin Owaisi have to say about CAA implementation?
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the CAA along with NPR and NRC is meant to only target Muslims and that it serves no other purpose
The Federal
12 March 2024 1:42 PM GMT
12 March 2024 1:42 PM GMT
