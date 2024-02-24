The Federal
x

Watch | With better sense, Russia- Ukraine conflict could have been avoided

Russia-Ukraine war that broke out two years ago ranks among the most senseless of such conflicts.Sadly, they are fighting for a reason that's not worth such violence.

KS Dakshina Murthy
24 Feb 2024 2:04 PM GMT


Russia-Ukraine war
KS Dakshina Murthy
About the AuthorKS Dakshina Murthy
KS Dakshina Murthy is the Managing Editor of The Federal.
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X