The Federal
x

Watch | Will Milkipur by-election pose a threat to Yogi Adityanath's seat in Lucknow?

Why reclaiming the UP constituency from Samajwadi Party is critical for the Chief Minister

Neelu Vyas
8 Jan 2025 5:08 PM IST


Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathSamajwadi partyBJPAkhilesh YadavDelhi
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X