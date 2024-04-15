Advertisement
Watch | Will Mayawati divide anti-BJP votes?

The BSP supremo has also accused the BJP of implementing flawed policies leading to unemployment and poverty. Will Mayawati end up dividing Muslim and Dalit votes?

Neelu Vyas
15 April 2024 3:10 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-04-15 15:24:36)


BSP chiefMayawatiUttar Pradesh2024 Lok Sabha Election
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
